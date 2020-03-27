Archer Investment Corp Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

