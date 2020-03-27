Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 12,427 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.