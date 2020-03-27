Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 35,799 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.4% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from to in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.