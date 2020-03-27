Archer Investment Corp Invests $1.28 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in Boeing by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.24. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.