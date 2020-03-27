Archer Investment Corp Invests $1.32 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 12,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,511.24.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,162.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,319.71. The company has a market capitalization of $780.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

