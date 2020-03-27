Archer Investment Corp Invests $1.84 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.