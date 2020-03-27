Archer Investment Corp Invests $1.90 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $231.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

