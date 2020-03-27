Archer Investment Corp Invests $6.57 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 384,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.30 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.