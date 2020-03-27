Archer Investment Corp Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.