Archer Investment Corp Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,633,000 after acquiring an additional 598,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after acquiring an additional 595,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after acquiring an additional 594,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 489,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 344,236 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

