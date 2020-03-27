Archer Investment Corp Makes New $10.19 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,706,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,422,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,431.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 236,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,302 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

