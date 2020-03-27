Archer Investment Corp Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,609,000 after buying an additional 627,923 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.36 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

