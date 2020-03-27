Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

