Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 448.8% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $104.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

