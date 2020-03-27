Archer Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 14,822 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

