Archer Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 7,257 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,673,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.97. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

