Archer Investment Corp Takes $1.14 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

