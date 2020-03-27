Archer Investment Corp Takes $1.28 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $350.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.