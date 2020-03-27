Archer Investment Corp Takes $10.55 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,000. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000.

PKW opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

