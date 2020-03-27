Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

