Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,188,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 752,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

