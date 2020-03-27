Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

PepsiCo stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

