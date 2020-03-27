Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Update

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the February 27th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arco Platform by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth $301,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $875,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCE. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

