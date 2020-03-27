Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,034,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Arconic worth $83,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Arconic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE ARNC opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.47. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.