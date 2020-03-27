Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stake Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Ares Management worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $92,004,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 96,904 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $22,691,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,037,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

ARES stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 91,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,067. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.