Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Argus in a research note issued on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.