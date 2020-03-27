Argus Upgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Buy

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.79.

BA stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Jennison Associates boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 9,903,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,296,849,000 after acquiring an additional 482,550 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 2,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company now owns 36,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 639.4% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management now owns 43,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

