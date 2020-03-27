Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report sales of $1.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARDS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of ARDS opened at $5.50 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

