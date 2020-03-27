Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.