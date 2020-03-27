ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 327,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,978. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $60.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.