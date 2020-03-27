Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 27th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Ark Restaurants news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 8.42% of Ark Restaurants worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

ARKR stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

