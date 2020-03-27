Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Armor Minerals (CVE:A) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Armor Minerals earned a daily sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Armor Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

About Armor Minerals

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

