Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Buy at Nomura

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of AWI opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $152,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10,381.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,378 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $81,031,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,722,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

