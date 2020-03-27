Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.75 ($10.17).

Shares of AT1 stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €4.49 ($5.23). 4,942,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.37.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

