Arqma Price Down 4.8% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $8,294.61 and $18.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,306.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.02068292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.03356196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00596476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00737549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00076438 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00481815 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015873 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,201,376 coins and its circulating supply is 4,156,832 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

