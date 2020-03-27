Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Arrow Electronics worth $85,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

