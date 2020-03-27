Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$7.66 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$5.86 and a 52-week high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.83.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

