Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $9,050,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 61,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 17,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

