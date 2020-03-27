Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 27th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ashford in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth $892,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

