Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,465,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 27th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after purchasing an additional 295,252 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ashland Global by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from to in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.