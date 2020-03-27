Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,465,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 27th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after purchasing an additional 295,252 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ashland Global by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
ASH opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from to in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
