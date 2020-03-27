Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

APWC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.01. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

