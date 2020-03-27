ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASBFY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,376. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

