Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,116 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 142.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 100.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of AAN opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

