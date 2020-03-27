Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,556 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

