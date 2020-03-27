Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,600 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 218.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upped their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of LM opened at $48.77 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

