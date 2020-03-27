Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 49.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 161.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,381 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

