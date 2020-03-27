Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of City Office REIT worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $395.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.60. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sweet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,767 shares in the company, valued at $278,073.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.