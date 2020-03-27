Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 39,665 US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 653.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,413 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,628,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

