Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Stericycle by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Stericycle by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $2,815,000.

Stericycle stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

