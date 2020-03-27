Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.73 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

